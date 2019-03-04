Losing streak and injuries aside, USC still has something significant to play for

Frank Martin, part-South Carolina basketball coach, always the everyman, was checking out at a Columbia-area Publix on Sunday when he was approached by a fan.
“Hey,” the fan told him, “good luck next year.”
USC lost for a third straight time Saturday at Missouri, dropping the Gamecocks (14-15 overall) below .500 and into a five-way-tie for fourth place in the SEC standings. They had seven scholarship players available against the Tigers and they’ll be just as shorthanded Tuesday at Texas A&M (13-15, 6-10).
“Next year?” Martin asked the fan. “Why? We done or something?”
After Tuesday, USC hosts Georgia (11-18, 2-14) on Saturday. The SEC Tournament begins next week in Nashville.
Fan in Publix: “This year hasn’t gone the way you wanted it to go.”
Martin: “Last time, I checked we still got three more games to play — at least.”
Fan: “Well, you’re not going to the NCAA Tournament.”
Martin: “Really? Well, I didn’t know you were on the committee and made that decision already.”
Martin revealed that story to reporters Monday at Colonial Life Arena — he later added that the anonymous Publix shopper was a Georgia supporter — to help illustrate a point. Is South Carolina in great shape at the moment? No. Has Big Dance buzz all but vanished since the middle of last week? Yes. Has A.J. Lawson’s injury put a damper on an impressive second half of the season? Yes.
But is the 2018-19 campaign over? No.
“We’ve overcome a lot of adversity this year,” Martin said. “Every time you step forward, you get hit in the back of the head and it’s hard to keep getting up sometimes. Well, we’ve gotten up every time. We gotta figure out a way to get up here for two more weeks and see what happens.”
Lawson, South Carolina’s star freshman and second-leading scorer, is out for at least Tuesday’s game with an ankle sprain. Martin said that the 6-foot-6 guard is out of a cast and into a boot. Rehab is underway.
Without Lawson at Mizzou, the Gamecocks — already down five other players for a variety of reasons — ran out of gas. They were outscored 20-9 over the final 5:54.
“It definitely hurts us that we’re shorthanded,” said senior guard Hassani Gravett, “especially with the loss of A.J. That’s one of our primary scorers. So that causes on a burden on us.
“That causes stress on Chris (Silva) in the post. That just gives other teams another reason to double-down on him instead of having to worry about someone on the wing like A.J. that can shoot the ball. He’s just gifted offensively, in general.”
USC was tied with Alabama when Lawson exited with 8:24 remaining. It lost to the Crimson Tide by six and then to the Tigers by 15. Yet, the Gamecocks still control their own destiny to capture the No. 4 seed and a double-bye for the SEC Tournament.
“You never know when an obstacle will be thrown in front of you,” Gravett said. “Obviously we’ve had so many injuries this year and it’s hurt, but we try not to dwell on that and keep our minds on that. Whoever’s available, let’s go get it.
“The fact that we’re still tied for fourth is definitely a positive. We’re looking forward to the next game. We’re trying to go out here and win these next two.”
NEXT GAME
Who: South Carolina at Texas A&M
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
TV: SEC Network
