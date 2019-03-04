After topping Clemson, Mark Kingston has no questions about Gamecocks ‘culture’

The South Carolina-Clemson baseball rivalry got a little off-the-field spice this season when Tigers junior shortstop Logan Davidson made some comments before the series that seemed to take a shot at USC.
“I feel like we believe more. I feel like we have a better culture,” Davidson said. “I think that’s what it comes down to is, I trust in our teammates and that family feel that we’re going to get it done. We trust the guy behind us. We trust the guy in front of us.”
Graduate student second baseman Jordan Greene added a little more fuel to the fire in the Sunday finale of the series, writing “OUR STATE” on the sleeve of his undershirt for everyone to see.
After coming away with the series win thanks to a 14-3 rout at Founders Park, South Carolina coach Mark Kingston was asked about Davidson’s original comments.
“Probably a poor choice of words on his part,” Kingston said. “We have tremendous culture and I’ll leave it at that.”
Kingston later described what he felt defines the Gamecocks’ culture.
“You don’t have to look far to know what we’re all about. On our tunnel, it says, ‘Play hard. Play smart. Play disciplined.’ In our locker room, it says, ‘Preparation.’ It says, ‘Toughness.’ And it says, ‘Discipline,’” Kingston said. “And, on top of that, we have a very positive mindset. We’ve talked about having each other’s back. … That’s what we’re all about and that’s why this is a very strong program. And it’s been like that for a long time and it always will be.”
Pitching update
Speaking in a radio interview on 107.5 FM on Monday, Kingston declined to say how he and his coaching staff plan to replace sophomore right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski, who had been starting Friday nights before leaving the Clemson game with a fractured bone in his foot that will keep him out four to six weeks. Kingston did, however, indicate it would be a group effort.
“Other guys have to step up and eat the innings,” Mlodzinski pitched, Kingston said.
Kingston also noted the domino effect that Mlodzinski’s injury would likely have on the pitching staff — those first dominoes will fall when Kingston picks his pitchers for the Gamecocks’ two midweek games on Tuesday and Wednesday, but he declined to say Monday who he would start.
As for Mlodzinski, Kingston described the injury as a “fluke.” The team’s medical staff and Mlodzinski are still considering his recovery and rehab options, Kingston added.
Next
Who: No. 20/24 South Carolina (9-2) vs. The Citadel (5-5)
When: 4 p.m., Tuesday, March 5
Where: Founders Park
Watch: Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN
Radio: 107.5 FM
Forecast: Sunny with temperatures hovering around 50 degrees
