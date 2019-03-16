At least one ACC team is coming to Columbia for NCAA Tournament. But who will it be?

It might come down to a matter of preference as to which top teams come to Columbia for the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
The No. 1 overall seed — of the 68-team field — gets to choose where they want to go for their potential first two games. If that’s Virginia, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi said earlier this week, don’t expect the Cavaliers to pick Colonial Life Arena.
“It’s just my gut is telling me they won’t want to be where all the (North) Carolina and Duke fans are,” said the expert bracketologist. “They’re happy to take the path to get them to D.C. for the second weekend without ever going too far south.”
Washington, D.C., will host the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games of the East Regional. That’s the desired destination for the Cavaliers as the nation’s capital is some 115 miles from their Charlottesville home.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
But you have to win a couple games to get there. And it’s possible Virginia would like to do that away from spots where rival fan bases could be looming.
But the Cavaliers, after falling to Florida State on Friday in the ACC Tournament semifinals, might not get their choice.
“Virginia’s loss to Florida State means the Cavaliers will not get another shot at avenging their losses to Duke ...” CBS bracketologist Jerry Palm said Friday. “However, it will not knock them off the top line of the bracket. Virginia will still be a No. 1 seed and still be seeded ahead of Gonzaga. The overall No. 1 may be in doubt, though, based on comments from selection committee chairman Bernard Muir on CBS Sports Network this afternoon.
“It is possible that if Duke wins the ACC Tournament, the Blue Devils could be the overall No. 1 seed.”
Duke, thanks to a healthy Zion Williamson, beat North Carolina in the other ACC Tournament semifinal Friday night. There’s a good chance the Blue Devils are coming to Columbia — if they get their choice or not.
The Blue Devils take on the Seminoles in the ACC championship Saturday night.
“I believe there will be two ACC teams in Columbia,” Lunardi said, “unless Tennessee gets back to the top line because they would prefer that also and they would like to be at an SEC site, where they have some familiarity.”
Tennessee faces Kentucky in an SEC Tournament semifinal Saturday afternoon.
When is Selection Sunday show?
Watch the 2019 NCAA basketball tournament Selection Sunday show at 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
The latest from Joe Lunardi
ESPN’s bracketologist last updated his projections Saturday morning. He has the following teams coming to Columbia:
East region
(1) Virginia-(16) North Dakota State-Norfolk State winner
(8) Iowa-(9) Ole Miss
South region
(1) Duke-(16) Gardner-Webb
(8) Central Florida-(9) Minnesota
The latest from Jerry Palm
CBS Sports’ bracketologist last updated his projections Friday morning. He has the following teams coming to Columbia:
East region
(1) Virginia-(16) Norfolk State-Fairleigh Dickinson
(8) Wofford-(9) Minnesota
Midwest region
(1) North Carolina-(16) Prairie View
(8) Central Florida-(9) Ole Miss
Comments