The message to USC backs in short yardage: ‘I don’t care if it’s blocked incorrectly’

For South Carolina running backs coach Thomas Brown, the situation is more about will than tactics.
When it’s short yardage, the defense is likely going to have numbers. There likely won’t be the perfect hole, the surge that makes things easy. It’s usually going to end with a back one-on-one against a defender.
That’s where USC’s backs need to win.
“I don’t care if it’s blocked incorrectly,” Brown said. “Somebody is going to be free. There’s going to be colors showing. You can control most of that by being able to be forceful through the line of scrimmage with pad level, keeping your feet moving on contact.
“It’s an attitude and mentality-type play.”
What it has been is a running issue for South Carolina through each season of the Will Muschamp era. The Gamecocks have tried to mix things up more, whether that be a fullback or play-action or going under center. But the payoff hasn’t quite been there.
Last year, South Carolina ranked 75th nationally in how often it converted third and short. That percentage was around 71, a number that feels strong until a team watches drives end with backs getting held up at the line. Neither of Muschamp’s first two teams ranked better than 88th in converting power runs.
Notably, South Carolina had a pair of short-yardage plays stopped early in the bowl against Virginia, a game in which South Carolina was shut out.
Brown did say the Gamecocks would have some element of using a fullback, either in those situations or even in normal down and distances. They’ve already dabbled with veteran Mon Denson, 235-pound freshman Kevin Harris and walk-on linebacker Spencer Eason-Riddle.
And perhaps the most interesting option hasn’t done anything with Brown’s unit ... yet. USC coach Will Muschamp said he might give 293-pound lineman Zacch Pickens a few carries after he played fullback as a high school senior.
Brown is still waiting for big No. 26 to stroll over.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Brown said. “We’ve talked about out. We’ve joked about it a couple times. We’ll see if we can do something.”
