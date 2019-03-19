Who are the Charlotte-area players in the 2019 NCAA Tournament? We’ve got a list for you.

North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) and his teammates celebrate after a basket by Luke Maye to give the Tar Heels’ a 76-61 lead against Louisville on Thursday, March 14, 2019 during quarter finals of the ACC Tournament at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com