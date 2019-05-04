He caught passes from most of South Carolina’s QBs. What he’s seen from them, Joyner

South Carolina football’s Bailey Hart

Bailey Hart has caught passes from just about every quarterback on South Carolina’s football roster.

Such is life for a reserve walk-on quarterback-turned receiver. He works with the second team and often the scout team. That means plenty of footballs from the hands of Ryan Hilinski, Dakereon Joyner, Jay Urich, Jake Bentley land in his own.

In that, he’s got a front row seat to some of the development of those passers, including third-year Gamecock Dakereon Joyner.

“He’s progressed really well,” Hart said. “I think all the guys have. They’ve all taken it really seriously. And I know they’re competing and having a good spirit of competition while all just being good teammates to each other.”

The third-year player with two more years of eligibility said this spring saw a mix between that batch of quarterbacks, with Bentley getting more of the work with the first team and the rest of the reps split more evenly.

As a receiver, Hart said he felt comfortable with all the QBs and didn’t really prefer one to the other, as all of them showed improvement.

Joyner was a prolific high school player, throwing for nearly 10,000 yards and nearly running for 1,000 yards in the final three seasons of his career at Fort Dorchester High. He played in one game last season, running for 24 yards and completing his only pass.

South Carolina’s coaches all said Joyner’s play was world’s different than it had been when he got to campus, especially in terms of his passing and in controlling the offense. With his skillset and mobility, questions have long circulated about his potential at another spot, but Joyner said definitively he’s a quarterback through and through.

“That’s cool to see,” Hart said. “I know he knows that he can help the team and he’s got great confidence and that’s something that you admire as a teammate.”

Hart and Joyner both hail from the Charleston area, separated by a couple years. Hart’s senior season, when he was throwing passes to four-star receiver and future Gamecock OrTre Smith, Joyner was in the process of leading Fort Dorchester to an undefeated season and a state title.

“We didn’t know each other well in high school,” Hart said. “But coming from the Lowcountry, we obviously kind of bonded over that in the locker room. We’ve gotten a lot closer this past year.”