Game 2 of South Carolina-Vanderbilt series postponed due to weather

South Carolina Gamecocks players roll out the tarp during the scrimmage between the South Carolina Gamecocks and NC State Wolfpack at Founders Park. Jeff@JeffBlakePhoto.com

South Carolina baseball will have to wait to wash away the taste of its 22-11 loss Friday to Vanderbilt, as severe weather washed out the Gamecocks and Commodores’ Game 2 on Saturday evening.

The middle game of the weekend series was set to begin at 8 p.m. at Founders Park but was initially delayed a half-hour as heavy rain soaked the field. Just before 8 p.m., a lightning delay was announced after severe weather was spotted near the stadium. Several minutes later, the game was postponed.

Before that, the team did hold a ceremony retiring the jersey of former program great Earl Bass, unveiling his No. 13 on the left field wall next to former coach Ray Tanner, the only other people to have their jersey retired in program history.

The postponement means Carolina and Vandy will try to play a doubleheader of seven-inning games Sunday at Founders Park, starting at 11 a.m. with a 40-minute gap between them. Both games will be streamed online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN.

Fans holding tickets for either Saturday or Sunday will be able to watch both games: Saturday ticket holders can watch Game 2 in standing-room-only areas, and Sunday ticket holders can do the same for Game 1.

Sunday’s forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms earlier in the day, transitioning to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a chance of rain.