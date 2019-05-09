Shilo Sanders wants to play baseball and football at USC. What Deion said about that

Deion Sanders: South Carolina and Shilo ‘a great match’ NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp discuss Shilo Sanders joining the Gamecocks as part of the 2019 recruiting class. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp discuss Shilo Sanders joining the Gamecocks as part of the 2019 recruiting class.

The tweet came with a video that matched the caption — name-tagging and all.

“Another 2 home run game @GamecockBasebll” Shilo Sanders posted 10:20 a.m., April 17.

Sanders is a three-star cornerback who committed to play football for Will Muschamp’s South Carolina Gamecocks in January. He’s also a center fielder with apparent power.

Mark Kingston, are you seeing this?

My 1st home run of the game today ! #leadoff pic.twitter.com/A6LSEi4McW — Shilo Sanders (@ShiloSanders) April 3, 2019

My 2nd home run of the game today ! pic.twitter.com/oZ7rsGFkAU — Shilo Sanders (@ShiloSanders) April 3, 2019

Had some solid base hits and got to work on some base running today @TCCHBaseball @GamecockBasebll pic.twitter.com/4Z5hb5JRiE — Shilo Sanders (@ShiloSanders) March 2, 2019

When Sanders tags the USC baseball account in his diamond highlights, it’s not just for show. The son of of a very famous former two-sport athlete wants to play football and baseball for the Gamecocks.

“I don’t want to try baseball,” Sanders told The State, “I want to play baseball.”

Sanders moved in Wednesday for the start of Maymester next week, along with Jammie Robinson and Cam Smith. Soon enough, the Texas native will try talking possibilities with Kingston and company.

“I haven’t spoken with him yet,” Sanders said. “I plan to speak with him when I get there, just to meet with everybody and maybe catch a few games.”

He wouldn’t be the first to play football and baseball for the Gamecocks. He’d join a list that includes Ahmad Christian, Shon Carson and Brandon McIlwain. Of course, Deion Sanders, Shilo’s father, spent 14 seasons in the NFL and another nine in MLB. The Pro Football Hall of Famer remains the only individual to play in both a Super Bowl and World Series.

“I like both,” Shilo Sanders said. “I’ve grown up playing both. As soon as football season is over, it’s straight into baseball. When baseball season’s over, it’s straight into football.”

Deion played football, baseball and ran track while at Florida State in the 1980s.

“My dad just said I have to take care of what I need to take care of in football to get the opportunity to do both,” Shilo said. “That’s what I plan to do.”