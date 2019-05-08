Gamecocks rally, then fall apart late against Furman to drop to .500 on season

Mark Kingston recaps South Carolina baseball’s sweep at the hands of Vandy South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston describes what went wrong for the Gamecocks in a doubleheader sweep to Vanderbilt on Sunday and what his message to players is as USC moves forward fighting to make the SEC tournament. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston describes what went wrong for the Gamecocks in a doubleheader sweep to Vanderbilt on Sunday and what his message to players is as USC moves forward fighting to make the SEC tournament.

A trying season for South Carolina baseball took another bleak turn Wednesday, as the Gamecocks fell 7-4 to Furman at Founders Park.

The loss is USC’s seventh in a row, a season worst, and puts the team’s record at 24-24, the first time it has been at .500 since the first weekend of the season. It was also Carolina’s lowest-rated loss of the season by opponent RPI.

Furman (21-27) and USC went back and forth through most of the evening, before the Paladins used a three-run ninth inning against the Gamecocks’ depleted pitching staff to take the lead for good.





Freshman reliever Dylan Harley, who pitched a scoreless eighth inning, gave up a single to start the frame, then hit the next batter as he set up to bunt. The next Paladin laid down a successful sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third, and after an intentional walk to load the bases, Harley was pulled in favor of senior Gage Hinson.

Junior Trent Alley then rapped a single back up the middle off Hinson to score two runs. Junior Logan Taplett followed with another single to pad the lead.

South Carolina put two runners on with no outs in the bottom of the ninth with a pair of walks but stranded them both.

USC scored the game’s first run in the first inning — sophomore Noah Campbell led off with a line drive that sliced just inside the left field line for an easy double, and a pair of hard groundouts from TJ Hopkins and Andrew Eyster pushed him around to score.





Paladin senior infielder Bret Huebner led off the top of the third with a bloop single to right and eventually came around to score when senior outfielder Jabari Richards launched a two-out, 3-2 offering from Sweatt into the right field bullpen for a two-run home run. The pitch before, sophomore left fielder Andrew Eyster was unable to hold on to a tough running catch up against the wall in foul territory.

In the bottom half of the frame, junior shortstop Nick Neville tripled as Furman’s outfielders seemed to miscommunicate, then collided in the right-center field gap, allowing his fly ball to drop. A groundout from Campbell scored him to tie the game.

Furman edged back ahead in the fifth, loading the bases against reliever Cole Ganopulos with two infield singles and a walk, then getting a sacrifice fly off his replacement, sophomore Parker Coyne. One out later, a wild pitch scored another run to make the score 4-2.

Hopkins halved that lead in the bottom of the sixth with a monster solo home run to left field that sailed under the scoreboard and out of the stadium. He then scored the tying run in the eighth after doubling to left field and racing home on an RBI single from Eyster.

Next: South Carolina hosts Kentucky in its final home weekend series of the year at Founders Park. The Gamecocks and Wildcats start Friday at 7 p.m.