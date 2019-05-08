College Sports
Jackie Bradley Jr. robs walk-off home run with ‘all-timer’ great catch
Former South Carolina baseball great Jackie Bradley Jr. finally got that Gold Glove Award last season as the best defensive center fielder in the American League.
On Wednesday night, he added another stunning play to bolster his case for a repeat.
In the 11th inning, with his Boston Red Sox tied with the Baltimore Orioles 1-1, Bradley watched slugger Trey Mancini blast a pitch to deep center field. Sprinting full speed, he leapt at the wall and leaned over to rob Mancini of the game-winning home run and keep his team alive.
The catch immediately lit up social media and was so good that even Mancini had to tip his cap to it, according to Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun. Boston Globe columnist Pete Abraham called the catch “unreal” and an “all-timer.”
Ruiz also reported that the ball had an exit velocity of 101.5 miles per hour and was projected to go 401 feet, per MLB Statcast.
It’s just the latest in a long line of highlight-reel plays Bradley Jr. has made in the big leagues
