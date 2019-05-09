College Sports Watch: Deion Sanders explains why South Carolina was the place for his son Shilo

The excitement about bringing in Shilo Sanders and his father Deion to South Carolina football was great enough the Gamecocks sent a video crew.

Three freshmen moved in on Wednesday, and that process included Deion Sanders taking in campus and speaking about it on video.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Deion Sanders said. “I’m happy. I’m elated. I can’t wait to see this journey start.”

He noted his comfort level with defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson was a big factor in what ultimately brought his son to Columbia.

“I’m a high school coach,” Deion Sanders said. “And one of my dear friends, coach (Kevin) Mathis is a dear friend of T-Rob’s, and we wanted him to go somewhere where there is that same level of coaching and same excitement, that passion, and someone that’s going to keep their foot on his throat and challenge him to do the right thing.”

Shilo Sanders was a three-star recruit who picked South Carolina in late January. Will Muschamp told media at a Wednesday Spurs Up Tour stop that he will start out playing corner and maybe some nickel.

Deion Sanders was a Pro Football Hall of Famer with Atlanta, San Francisco and Dallas. He was a college hall of famer at Florida State and faced South Carolina on several occasions.

The elder Sanders also had some kind words for Will Muschamp, to whom he will now entrust his son.

“Coach Champ, I’ve got love for him,” Deion Sanders said. “Followed his career, followed his journey, I like what he brings as a head coach.”