Surprise! Gamecocks football lands four-star linebacker recruit Mohamed Kaba

Clinton, North Carolina football recruit Mohamed Kaba is listed in many places as a linebacker at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, but also seems to have the makings of a pass rusher.

In either case, he’s now pledged to be a South Carolina Gamecock.

Kaba announced his decision on Thursday afternoon at a ceremony at his school, picking USC ahead of N.C. State. He also had offers from Florida, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Clemson and North Carolina.

Almost every expert on 247 had him picked to join the Wolfpack.

Kaba made unofficial visits to USC for a junior day in January and was back to watch a spring practice in late March. He also took unofficial visits to North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and NC State and an official visit to Oklahoma.

He is the No. 235 player in the 247 Sports composite rankings, the 17th-best outside linebacker in the country and No. 10 player in North Carolina. He’s ranked as high as 79th in the country by one recruiting service.

The future U.S. Army All-American posted 10 sacks his sophomore season before transferring. At the high school level, he’s athletic enough to play wide receiver and tight end, and also played defensive line.

He is the sixth member of South Carolina’s 2020 class and the fourth four-star.

After the news dropped and Will Muschamp fired off his #SpursUp tweet, several South Carolina staffers took to Twitter to celebrate.