South Carolina misses sweep against Kentucky, setting up pivotal final SEC series

South Carolina baseball’s chance at an SEC series sweep died slowly by small ball Sunday, as Kentucky chipped away for a 6-2 win at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks’ pitching staff was never overwhelmed by a Wildcat lineup that had as many bunts (four) as it did extra base hits, but UK chipped away with 11 hits, four walks and two USC errors to salvage one win and level both teams’ SEC record at 7-20.

Still, Carolina (26-25) holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over Kentucky (25-26) after taking the first two games of the series. The two teams, along with Alabama, are fighting for the 12th and final spot in the conference tournament.

Alabama, who holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over South Carolina, is currently 7-19 and playing Texas A&M in its series finale — if the Crimson Tide lose, there will be a three-way tie for 12th with all three teams set to face top-10 opponents in their final series. If they all finish the season in a tie, the tie will be broken based on the teams’ records against the conference’s highest-finishing common opponent.

On Sunday, Kentucky seized a first-inning lead for the third time on the weekend, smacking back-to-back doubles off freshman starter Daniel Lloyd.

Once more, however, South Carolina erased that lead — in the bottom of the third, the Gamecocks tied the game without ever hitting the ball out of the infield. Senior first baseman Chris Cullen was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from freshman second baseman Jonah Beamon. Junior shortstop Nick Neville then reached on a bunt single to put runners on the corners, and senior center fielder TJ Hopkins laced a groundout to drive Cullen home.

Beyond that, though, the Gamecocks struggled to touch Kentucky ace Zack Thompson, considered one of the best pitching prospects in the country. Neville’s bunt single was the only hit USC managed through the first five innings.

UK, meanwhile, edged back ahead in the fourth, as Lloyd was pulled after a leadoff walk for freshman Dylan Harley. A single and wild pitch once again put runners on second and third, and Kentucky capitalized with an RBI groundout to first base. Beamon then fielded a grounder at second but flubbed the throw, setting up a Wildcat safety squeeze bunt in the next at-bat that scored another to put UK up 3-1.





Over the next two innings, Kentucky padded its advantage. In the fifth, Harley walked the leadoff man and surrendered a bunt single and double to plate one run. In the sixth, a hit batter, sacrifice bunt, infield single, groundout and single scored two more.

Those runs gave Thompson some breathing room in the sixth, as Hopkins led off with a single to left field and scored when senior third baseman Jacob Olson roped a double to the corner with two outs. South Carolina went the final three innings without collecting a hit.





Next: South Carolina plays its final midweek game of the season on Tuesday against USC Upstate, before finishing its regular season slate at Mississippi State starting Thursday.