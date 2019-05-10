NCAA proposal would move three-point line back in men’s college basketball

Why is KU taking more three-point shots? KU coach Bill Self explains it here With opposing defenses packing it in the lane, Bill Self explains on Feb. 28, 2019 why KU has made yet another change to their offensive game plan. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With opposing defenses packing it in the lane, Bill Self explains on Feb. 28, 2019 why KU has made yet another change to their offensive game plan.

The three-point line in college basketball looks to be on the move.

The NCAA men’s basketball rules committee has proposed moving the line to the international distance of 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches.

If approved by the Playing Rules oversight Panel on June 4, the rule would go into effect next season in Division I. The target date for Divisions II and III is the 2020-21 season.

The current three-point distance is 20 feet, 9 inches.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“After gathering information over the last two seasons, we feel it’s time to make the change,” said Tad Boyle, Colorado’s coach and the committee’s chairman.

Last season’s NIT, won by Texas, was played with the three-point line at the international distance. Teams averaged 23.1 three-point attempts from behind the arc, compared to 22.8 attempts during the regular season.

NIT teams made 33 percent of their threes. College basketball’s regular-season average in 2018-19 was 35.2 percent.

Making the shot more challenging and creating space in the lane for more dribble/drive plays from the perimeter also were cited as reasons for the proposed change.

“Freedom of movement in the game remains important, and we feel this will open up the game,” said Boyle, who played at Kansas from 1981-85. “We believe this will remove some of the congestion on the way to the basket.”

The change in distance would be the first in a decade. The line was moved before the 2008-09 season to its current distance from 19 feet, 9 inches.

Another rule change proposal involves the shot clock. It would reset to 20 seconds after a field goal attempt hits the rim and the offensive team rebounds the ball in the frontcourt. Currently, a missed shot and offensive rebound reset the clock to a full 30 seconds.

Other recommendations: