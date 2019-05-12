College Sports Gamecocks make top 5 for versatile four-star pass catcher

South Carolina football has done well with its current staff adding blue chip wide receivers.

Sunday night, the Gamecocks made the cut for another four-star in Rico Powers out of Savannah.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver/running back put South Carolina in his top five. USC joined Auburn, Oregon, Nebraska, Georgia.

No order , my recruiting is still open @GeauxEdits ️ pic.twitter.com/Mm9dMb3rZZ — boyreek (@RicoPowers1) May 12, 2019

Powers is the No. 202 player in the 247 Sports composite rankings for the 2020 class. He’s the 38 wide receiver and 23rd-best player in Georgia.

Playing for Benedictine Military School last season, he ran for 1,006 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns at 8.7 yards per carry, while catching 28 balls with 560 yards and six scores. According to the Savannah Morning News, he has transferred out this offseason.

He visited the Gamecocks in February.

South Carolina already has two receiver commits in Mike Wyman (the No. 155 player in the class) and Da’Qon Stewart.