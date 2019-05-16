Mississippi State drops 24 runs on Gamecocks in series-opening smackdown

Mark Kingston details what went wrong in South Carolina baseball’s 24-7 loss to MSU South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston recaps the Gamecocks' 24-7 series-opening loss to Mississippi State in Starkville on Thursday night and says what USC can learn from the blowout defeat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina baseball coach Mark Kingston recaps the Gamecocks' 24-7 series-opening loss to Mississippi State in Starkville on Thursday night and says what USC can learn from the blowout defeat.

In desperate need of a strong showing over its next three games against No. 5 Mississippi State, South Carolina baseball got the opposite of that Thursday night, dropping its series opener 24-7.

The 17-run margin of defeat and 22 hits allowed are both season-worst marks for the Gamecocks (27-26, 7-21 SEC), exceeding a 22-11 loss to Vanderbilt two weeks ago. And it came after they led 2-0 after two and a half innings at Dudy-Noble Field — MSU scored 16 unanswered runs at one point.

Early on, redshirt freshman starter Cam Tringali was cruising against one of the nation’s best lineups, and sophomore left fielder Andrew Eyster was supplying the offense, cracking a pair of RBI doubles in the first and third innings, both of which plated senior center fielder TJ Hopkins.

In the bottom of the third, though, the Bulldog offense woke up, and got some help from Carolina in the process. A throwing error on second baseman Noah Campbell and an infield single set up a gritty at-bat by MSU star Jake Mangum, who battled off multiple 0-2 offerings before getting hit by a pitch.

Tringali then walked two batters to tie the game. The go-ahead run scored on a double play, and another walk and Campbell error plated another.

Sophomore right fielder Josh Hatcher led off the fourth with a solo home run. Mangum followed with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single to left field. Two singles and a double added three more runs to put the Bulldogs up 9-2.

Tringali was pulled to start the bottom of the fifth in favor of freshman Daniel Lloyd, but the onslaught continued — Lloyd gave up a pair of singles and threw a wild pitch to start the frame, and a fielder’s choice allowed another run to score.

After Lloyd hit a batter to load the bases, he was lifted for junior Cole Ganopulos, who gave up a two-RBI single, an infield hit and then a grand slam to junior catcher Dustin Skelton.

The Gamecocks got a run back in the sixth off three singles and an RBI groundout from pinch hitter Ian Jenkins, but Mississippi State came right back with a solo home run and tacked on another run off another error, a double and a sacrifice fly.

Two singles sandwiched around a hit batter scored another run in the seventh, and the Bulldogs added five more in the eighth off two doubles, a single and a three-run home run.

As both teams emptied their benches late in the game, the Gamecocks scored five runs in the ninth to cut the deficit below 20 and ensure the team avoided its worst loss since 1997 — in 2017, Kentucky defeated Carolina 19-1.

Starting the day, Alabama and Kentucky were tied with USC for 12th place in the conference — Only one will exit their final series with a spot in Hoover and the SEC tournament.

Next: South Carolina faces Mississippi State in the penultimate game of the regular season on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern.