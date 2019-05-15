College Sports South Carolina offers pro-style passer out of Georgia

How Dan Werner is impacting USC’s offense South Carolina QBs coach Dan Werner discusses how he is making his mark on the Gamecocks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina QBs coach Dan Werner discusses how he is making his mark on the Gamecocks.

South Carolina’s set of 2021 football offers went from Illinois to Buffalo, New York to Texas. But the Gamecocks’ latest one is a little closer to home.

Georgia quarterback Colten Gauthier tweeted he’d receiver an offer. The Hebron Christian Academy star is the third Southeast QB to hold a Gamecocks offer, joining Aaron McLaughlin, Drake Maye and Brock Vandagriff.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gauthier claims offers from Kentucky, Syracuse, UCF, West Virginia, Virginia Tech.

According to his team’s MaxPreps, the 6-foot-3, 194 pounder threw for 2,088 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as a sophomore and was named all-region. His team went 6-6.

The offer came a few days after Illinois passer J.J. McCarthy, who had long held a USC offer, picked Michigan.

The Gamecocks have brought in two four-star quarterbacks in a row in Ryan Hilinski and Dakereon Joyner and have four-star Luke Doty committed for 2020.