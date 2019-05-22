South Carolina QB commit Luke Doty selected for Elite 11 finals

USC commit Luke Doty leads Myrtle Beach to state championship USC quarterback commit Luke Doty led the Myrtle Beach Seahawks to a state championship over the Greer Yellow Jackets Friday Dec. 7, 2018, in Columbia, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK USC quarterback commit Luke Doty led the Myrtle Beach Seahawks to a state championship over the Greer Yellow Jackets Friday Dec. 7, 2018, in Columbia, SC.

A season ago, South Carolina quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski made the prestigious Elite 11.

After Wednesday, the Gamecocks are a step away from having another in Luke Doty.

The Myrtle Beach High School star and four-star recruit was selected as one of 20 passers from across the country to attend the Elite 11 Finals. The event will be June 28-30 in Frisco, Texas at the Dallas Cowboys training facility.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Other QBs on the list include, Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei, Ohio State commit Jack Miller and Southern Cal commit Bryce Young.

Doty is the No. 91 player in the 2020 class by the 247 Sports composite rankings. He’s the third-best dual-threat QB and third-best player in South Carolina.

He is a 6-foot-1, 183-pound dual-threat passer, and has been a four-star since before he committed to USC and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner last summer.

Doty had spent his sophomore year splitting time between quarterback and wide receiver, but after taking the starting role, he led Myrtle Beach to a banner season.

The Seahawks went 12-1, culminating in a state title victory against Greer. Doty was in full command of a dynamic offense, hitting 71.6 percent of his passes for 3,037 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 701 yards and seven scores at 6 yards per carry.

Last weekend at a Shrine Bowl Combine, he ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash, had a broad jump of 9-foot-6 and benched 185 pounds 15 times.

The event runs players through a gamut of situations and drills, grading them on skill, leadership and a few other factors. It has been around since 199 and included all manner of former top recruits (Heisman winners Tim Tebow, Jameis Winston, Kyler Murray among them).

If he makes the Elite 11, he’ll join Hilinski as one of five USC passers to make the list, along with Brandon McIlwain (2015), Stephen Garcia (2006) and Blake Mitchell (2002).