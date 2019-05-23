Two to transfer from South Carolina baseball, including brother of former starter

Watch: Jacob English discusses decision to play for Gamecocks baseball program St. James second baseman Jacob English talks about his decision to play at South Carolina and memories of when his brother played there. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK St. James second baseman Jacob English talks about his decision to play at South Carolina and memories of when his brother played there.

In the immediate aftermath of a trying season, two more players are set to part ways with South Carolina baseball — rising senior Quinntin Perez and rising sophomore Jacob English have entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Perez played in 25 games this past season, starting 21, primarily in nonconference play. He hit .169 with one home run and five RBIs and was injured for the final portion of the season.





English, the younger brother of former Gamecock starter Tanner English, had six plate appearances all season, walking in four of them. He was also used as a pinch runner, scoring three runs for USC.

John Whittle of The Big Spur first reported the news.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Perez and English join pitcher Logan Chapman in transferring from Carolina — Chapman underwent Tommy John surgery before the season began and entered the transfer portal halfway in April.

South Carolina baseball finished 2019 with a 28-28 record, its lowest winning percentage since 1996, and a conference record of 8-22, its worst mark since joining the SEC in 1992. The Gamecocks lost to LSU 8-6 on Tuesday in the SEC tournament, ending the year.

Coach Mark Kingston is bringing in a recruiting class in 2019 that is heavy on junior college transfers expected to make an immediate impact.