Memorial Day SpursUp! Coveted running back commits to Gamecocks
‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits
Running back Marshawn Lloyd of Hyattsville, Maryland, committed to the South Carolina football team on Monday, May 27, 2019.
He announced his pledge at 1 p.m. via a YouTube video.
Lloyd (5-9, 206) is a four-star running back and the nation’s sixth-best at the position and No. 28 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.
He is USC’s seventh commitment for the 2020 class and first at running back.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
