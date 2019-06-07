SpursUp! Georgia defensive lineman makes the call for Gamecocks

‘Come be the first, not the next,’ Muschamp tells recruits What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK What Will Muschamp tells the recruits on why they should come play football for South Carolina.

South Carolina picked up its second football commitment Friday night when Gainesville, Georgia defensive end Makius Scott committed to the Gamecocks.

Scott’s commitment comes hours after Sumter’s O’Donnell Fortune committed to USC. Both are in the Class of 2020.

The 6-foot-3 303 pounder is a three-star prospect by 247Sports and No. 62 strongside defensive end in the country. Scott also attends the same high school as former Clemson standout quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The Gamecocks were one of Scott’s first offers. He also had offers from Louisville, Wake Forest, Memphis, East Carolina, Cincinnati, Liberty, Austin Peay Troy and Western Kentucky.

SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS

▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)

▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)

▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)

▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)

▪ Issiah Walker, OL (Norland HS, Fla.)

▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)

▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)

▪ Makius Scott, DL (Gainesville HS, GA)

▪ O’Donnell Fortune, DB (Sumter HS, SC)