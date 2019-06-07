South Carolina offers another of Deion Sanders’ sons. This one plays quarterback

South Carolina football already has Shilo Sanders on its roster and Deion Sanders in Columbia on Friday.

Now the Gamecocks have an offer out to Shilo’s younger brother Shedeur Sanders.

The 2021 quarterback tweeted late Friday night he’d received an offer at the end of a hectic recruiting day for USC. He was in town at a Will Muschamp camp.

I am very thankful for The University of South Carolina offering me a opportunity to play at the next level. I am glad I got to go out there and compete ! I want to thank GOD for continuing to bless me daily. Y'all know the work never stops!! #legendary @CoachWMuschamp pic.twitter.com/ucK2x8yCNO — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) June 8, 2019

At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Shedeur Sanders boasts an impressive offer list that includes Alabama, Florida State, Florida, LSU, Michigan and Oregon.

Last season, he threw for 3,088 yards, 42 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran for eight touchdowns, while leading his team to a 14-0 record and a state tile. As a freshman, he has 2,360 yards, 34 scores and eight interceptions in 13 games.