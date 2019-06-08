Columbia four-star stays home, becomes third Gamecock commit this weekend

How Hammond’s Alex Huntley got the nickname ‘Boogie’ Hammond sophomore defensive lineman Alex Huntley explains how he got his nickname. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hammond sophomore defensive lineman Alex Huntley explains how he got his nickname.

South Carolina football added it to its 2020 recruiting class and didn’t have to go far to get him.





Hammond defensive tackle Alex Huntley committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, giving South Carolina its third commitment of the weekend and 11th for next year’s class.

Sumter’s O’Donnell Fortune and Gainesville High (Georgia) defensive tackle Markius Scott committed on Friday.

Huntley’s other top choices were Georgia, Texas, Stanford, LSU and Oklahoma. He made his announcement on a video posted on Twitter.

I was searching for a place that felt like home.



— boogie (@alexhuntley_) June 8, 2019

Huntley said during football season he might wait until during the school year to announce but said this week he would probably announce sometime this summer.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Huntley is a four-star prospect by 247 Sports and ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the state and 17th-best defensive tackle in the country. He also was selected to play in the All-American Bowl in January of 2020.

Huntley grew up in Maryland before moving to South Carolina. The Gamecocks were Huntley’s first offer back in May of 2017. He has made numerous visits to the campus and games over the past few years.

“Just the atmosphere there (USC). I already have a name at the stadium. I will be walking and people will be saying my name. That is a cool humbling thing,” Huntley said in November. “It is humbling thing for me. I’m really blessed to be going through this. Hard work plays off.”

Huntley has building a close relationship with new USC defensive line coach John Scott.

“I love him, he’s a great dude and a great coach. I think he’s a great fit,” Huntley said of Scott.

Now, Huntley will turn his attention on recruiting his Hammond teammate Jordan Burch to USC. Burch is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the country, according to 247Sports and is a heavily coveted prospect by the Gamecocks, Clemson and other programs.

Huntley has been a force on the Hammond defensive line and had 48 tackles, 16 for loss and seven sacks in helping the Skyhawks to their second straight state title.

Huntley also played lacrosse and was on the track team this season. He was a state champion in the shot put in the SCISA 3A track and field championships.

SOUTH CAROLINA CLASS OF 2020 COMMITS

▪ Luke Doty, QB (Myrtle Beach HS, SC)

▪ MarShawn Lloyd, RB (DeMatha Catholic HS, MD)

▪ Da’Qon Stewart, ATH, (North Mecklenburg HS, NC)

▪ Jazston Turnetine, OL (Hutchinson Community College, KS)

▪ Tyshawn Wannamaker OL (Calhoun County HS, SC)

▪ Issiah Walker, OL (Norland HS, Fla.)

▪ Mike Wyman, WR, (Greensboro Dudley HS, NC)

▪ Mohamed Kaba, LB (Clinton HS, NC)

▪ Alex Huntley, DL (Hammond HS, SC)

▪ Makius Scott, DL (Gainesville HS, GA)

▪ O’Donnell Fortune, DB (Sumter HS, SC)