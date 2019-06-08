Reports: Make it four! Gamecocks add another weekend commit with big in-state lineman

During Saturday’s Will Muschamp football camp at South Carolina, the head coach payed some special attention to the offensive line during drills.

Saturday afternoon, Muschamp’s staff reeled in another lineman in Abbeville’s Trai Jones.

The 6-foot-2, 263-pounder picked USC according to reports from 247 and Rivals. He picked USC ahead of a batch of offers that include Appalachian State, Army, Georgia State, Campbell, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Furman, Navy, The Citadel.

Jones is the fourth commit of the weekend, joining O’Donnell Fortune, Alex Huntley and Makius Scott.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jones played for a Panthers team that has won four state championships in a row. The team’s A-Bone offense often runs the ball 90 percent of the time.

He’s the 12th member of the class overall and the fourth offensive lineman, joining Issiah Walker Jr., Tyshawn Wannamaker and Jazston Turnetine.