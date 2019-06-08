In-state QB hasn’t started first year of high school. He just got a Gamecocks offer

What South Carolina’s QB coach said about Bentley, Hilinski, Joyner South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach Dan Werner broke down quarterbacks Jake Bentley, Ryan Hilinski, Dakereon Joyner heading into USC's spring game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach Dan Werner broke down quarterbacks Jake Bentley, Ryan Hilinski, Dakereon Joyner heading into USC's spring game.

At South Carolina’s camp Saturday, Greer quarterback Raheim Jeter hardly looked like someone his age.

At a listed 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, he doesn’t give off the appearance of someone heading into high school. But he’ll head into high school with an offer from Will Muschamp’s Gamecocks.

Jeter tweeted out the offer soon after his camp appearance in Columbia. During the morning session, he and Texas quarterback Garrett Nussmeier were taken aside by graduate assistant Taylor Lamb to throw, and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner came over to join them.

USC also offered Greer’s Jaleel Skinner, a 6-foot-5 wide receiver who caught 14 passes for 257 yards and four scores last year.

Jeter, who claims offers from Missouri and Memphis was on the C team at Byrnes last year as a eighth grader. He’ll join a Yellow Jackets team that played for state last season, but loses both its starting QB Trey Houston, who missed much of the season with injury, and backup Matthew Huff.