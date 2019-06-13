College Sports Pair of top-5 national prospects at South Carolina camp Thursday

It was almost a given the No. 1 recruit in the 2020 recruiting class would be at South Carolina on Thursday. Columbia’s Hammond High School was playing in South Carolina’s 7-on-7 tournament, which all but assured defensive lineman Jordan Burch would be on campus.

But the No. 4 player in the 247 2021 class rankings was also working out.

Miami’s Booker T. Washington high school was in town, and it brought Donell Harris, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound pass rusher. He’s a top-5 player in his class, and also a Miami commit.

During the lineman camp, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp came by and chatted with him a bit.

▪ On the subject of Booker T. Washington, nearly South Carolina’s entire offensive staff was there to watch the Tornadoes go against Spartanburg. During the game, Will Muschamp pulled aside four-star receiver Jacorey Brooks, the No. 160 player in his class. Muschamp appeared to be motioning for Brooks to come see him in the football operations building at some point.

▪ The Booker T. Washington group also included defensive tackle Anthony Hundley, a Miami commit and a high three-star prospect, and linebacker Tramel Logan, a player with mostly good mid-major and low Power 5 offers.

▪ Also in the building was Micah Morris, a 6-foot-4, 316-pound defensive tackle out of Camden, Georgia. Muschamp spoke to him as well.

Morris is the No. 47 player in the 2021 rankings.

▪ Gamecocks commit Luke Doty’s Myrtle Beach team is also competing in the 7-on-7 event.