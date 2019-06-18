Speedy receiver from Deebo Samuel’s high school set to walk-on with Gamecocks

Will Muschamp talks Williams-Brice upgrades, recruiting South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp discusses football in Rock Hill and Gamecocks recruiting.

Chapman High School wide receiver Ben Rollins had a chance to impress South Carolina’s football coaches last week in 7-on-7 play.

He isn’t the biggest guy, but he made his mark and got rewarded by the Gamecocks.

Rollins was given a chance to walk-on soon after leading the Panthers to the finals of the tournament, shaking defenders with regularity and scoring long touchdown after long touchdown. On Tuesday, the 5-foot-9, 150 pounder announced he’d come to USC as a walk-on.

That high school gave South Carolina one of its most electric playmakers in recent years in Deebo Samuel, who just finished up a prolific career.

In the Panthers’ perpetually prolific offense last year, Rollins put up 43 catches, 745 yards and eight touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per catch and surpassed 133 yards at least twice last season.

He was paired with a 1,100-yard receiver and two 1,000-yard rushers on an offense that averaged 44.7 points per game. The Panthers will return their top three rushers, top three receivers and starting quarterback next season.

During his 7-on-7 performance in Columbia, Rollins was instrumental in his team getting past a loaded all-star group from Tennessee and a strong Gilbert squad to reach the 7-on-7 finals.

Rollins is also an all-state baseball player. He claimed offers from Alabama State and Marist and had some interest from Ivy League schools.