Muschamp camp update: A Top-125 talent in the building, and a few QBS

South Carolina’s Will Muschamp football camp on Thursday was a smaller one, possibly owing to larger expected crowds this weekend. But there was one very big prospect in the building.

Kernersville, North Carolina defensive lineman Jahvaree Ritzie was in town, not working out, but watching a teammate do so. He had been in Columbia in the past few weeks and made a return visit.

You could tell the attention he’d been paid previously as multiple lower-level staffers came over and greeted him warmly. He spent the end of the morning session getting some one-on-one time with defensive line coach John Scott Jr. Was told he has a high level of comfort with USC, perhaps higher than most other programs.

Ritzie is a four-star prospect by both Rivals and 247. He’s the No. 124 player in the early 247 rankings and at 6-foot-4, 265 pounds is built like a house. He’s listed as a strongside defensive end, and could fit there in USC’s scheme or possibly as a smaller tackle.

Last year, he posted 59 tackles, 22 for loss, and 15 sacks. He holds numerous high-level offers, including South Carolina.

▪ One player who seemed to be getting a lot of attention from USC’s staff was Westside tight end Jayden Ramsey.

He’s a big dude at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds and seemed to move pretty well. Bobby Bentley was following him through some of the agility drills they put players through.

Ramsey lists no offers to this point. In high school, he played some linebacker.

▪ Dan Werner had five or so quarterbacks working out off to the side on position-specific drills. Don’t have names on all, but got a couple.

The first was Kemper Hodges out of Pope High School in Marietta, Georgia. Not the tallest (listed 5-foot-11), but well built. The 2022 QB threw for 670 yards last year in a profoundly run-heavy offense.

There was also Gaffney’s Undre Lindsay, who was in with a bunch of his teammates. He threw for 2,045 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions last year, also running for 324 yards. He’s a rising junior and led the Indians to a 11-2 record last fall.

▪ A random player out there was Brandon Adams, a wide receiver/defensive back out of Arabia Mountain. He was on the sideline, appearing to have some ice on his hip or groin. He’s a 6-foot-2 junior.

▪ Also spotted tailback Rico Dowdle out there. He appeared to have come in off conditioning and spent a long time chatting, first with Thomas Brown and Bryan McClendon, and then just McClendon.