Gamecock baseball adds second grad transfer in two days

South Carolina baseball continues to add depth to its infield, as the Gamecocks picked up their second grad transfer in two days on Thursday evening in Southern Miss catcher Bryant Bowen commited to USC.

Bowen joins UCF catcher and infielder Dallas Beaver as players with Division I experience who will be able to come in and play right away for coach Mark Kingston.

Over the course of three seasons at Southern Mississippi, Bowen hit .320 with 18 home runs, 93 RBIs and a .394 on-base percentage. The Golden Eagles advanced to the NCAA tournament in all three seasons.





To my Golden Eagle family. pic.twitter.com/13fwAefjSI — Bryant Bowen (@BBowen29) June 20, 2019

He was in the top 10 in Conference USC in slugging, average and home runs.

In addition to Bowen and Beaver, the Gamecocks might return 13th-round draft pick Luke Berryhill, who caught almost every game this past season for Carolina, along with rising sophomore Wes Clarke and incoming freshman Jax Cash. However, Berryhill, Beaver, Bowen and Clarke have experience playing in the field or acting as a designated hitter.

Kingston is trying to lead South Carolina back from a disappointing 2019 in which the Gamecocks tied the program record for losses in a season. He is welcoming in a recruiting class heavy on junior college transfers, and now Beaver and Bowen, who might be expected to start and contribute right away.