Muschamp camp update: Tank Bigsby in the building, an intriguing QB, more four-stars

It seemed as if half of South Carolina’s football coaching staff was in the middle of the field early on during Saturday’s Will Muschamp camp.

Four-star tailback Tank Bigsby was at the middle of it.

Was he with family? Yes he was. Was he in a lot of Gamecocks gear, including socks and a shirt? Also yes.

Bigsby, a high-profile target was on campus for the first time since his official visit. He had spent the past three weekends at Auburn. He was getting face time with Thomas Brown, Bryan McClendon and even Eric Wolford.

The 2,000-yard tailback is the No. 50 recruit in the country. He was also mingling with Gamecocks commits Lovasea Carroll and Issiah Walker, plus quarterback Colten Gauthier.

▪ Gauthier was in with family, many decked out in Gamecocks gear and was getting a lot of attention from the coaches, especially Dan Werner.

Werner took Gauthier outside to work on some finer points. He was flanked by Carroll, who was working him hard, and QB trainer Ramon Robinson. Muschamp was also out watching.

According to his team’s MaxPreps, the 6-foot-3, 203 pounder threw for 2,088 yards, 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions as a sophomore and was named all-region. His team went 6-6.

▪ Walker has taken some looks at schools in Florida (he’s from Miami), but he was around all morning, going through drills. He was in with a cluster of guys from his high school, Miami Norland.

The four-star is the No. 149 recruit in his class and a longtime USC commit.

▪ Also spotted a mountain of a human in Lee Hunter out of Eight Mile, Alabama. The 6-foot-5, 292 pounder is the No. 29 player in the 2021 rankings.

Hunter was getting attention from Travaris Robinson and then some from Muschamp.

As a sophomore, he had 56 tackles as and seven sacks. He has offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon and a slew of others. He’s not listed with a USC offer on 247, but hard to imagine he won’t end up with one.

▪ Three-star corner Anthony Johnson Jr. is also in with the group from Miami Norland. He has a USC offer, along with Syracuse and FAU.