From Alshon to Ace to Deebo, another rising Gamecocks star to wear No. 1 jersey

Jaycee Horn: Gamecocks can have ‘one of the best secondaries in the nation’ South Carolina football cornerback Jaycee Horn expresses his confidence in the Gamecocks' secondary for 2019, based off the fact that so many young Gamecocks got playing time last season, plus the talent of the freshman class. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football cornerback Jaycee Horn expresses his confidence in the Gamecocks' secondary for 2019, based off the fact that so many young Gamecocks got playing time last season, plus the talent of the freshman class.

A few great Gamecocks have worn the No. 1 jersey in recent years: Alshon Jeffery, Ace Sanders, Deebo Samuel.

It looks like another rising star will take that number this season.

Samuel, now with the San Francisco 49ers, was back in town this week and dropped by the Gamecocks locker room. He posted a video to Instagram showing sophomore corner Jaycee Horn’s locker with the No. 1 on it. Deebo also had a little commentary on the change.

“You better snap with my jersey number,” Samuel said on the video.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Horn wore No. 7 last year. He takes over No. 1 on defense from Nick Harvey, who left as a transfer and landed at North Texas.

Horn, the son of NFL all-pro receiver Joe Horn, stepped on campus last season and immediately became an impact player. He played in 11 games at nickel and corner, starting 10. He made 45 tackles, four for loss, with a pair of sacks and eight pass breakups.





Horn was the No. 209 recruit in the country in the 2018 247 Sports composite rankings and a four-star prospect.

He had a case as the best coverage man on the team last season and will likely move to the outside corner spot full-time next season.

Recent Gamecocks to wear No. 1

2009: Alshon Jeffery

2010: Alshon Jeffery

2011: Alshon Jeffery

2012: Ace Sanders

2013: Damiere Byrd, Rico McWilliams

2014: Damiere Byrd, Rico McWilliams

2015: Deebo Samuel, Rico McWilliams

2016: Deebo Samuel

2017: Deebo Samuel

2018: Deebo Samuel, Nick Harvey