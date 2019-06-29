Marcus Lattimore just got the key to this SC city

Former USC star Lattimore hosts camp in Myrtle Beach Stressing football, fitness and healthy decisions, former USC running back Marcus Lattimore hosted a youth camp at Carolina Forest High School in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stressing football, fitness and healthy decisions, former USC running back Marcus Lattimore hosted a youth camp at Carolina Forest High School in 2018.

The city of Conway South Carolina honored former Gamecock running back Marcus Lattimore.

Conway Mayor Barbara Bellamy presented Lattimore with the key to city. Lattimore posted about the presentation Saturday morning, saying, “I love my state,” and that he was humbled by Conway’s recognition.

“The work will never stop!” Lattimore said.

I love my state. Humbled by the city of Conway, SC and Mayor Babara Bellamy’s generosity presenting me this key to the city. The work will never stop! pic.twitter.com/3vzb1t8uLe — Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) June 29, 2019

In April, Lattimore held a free football and nutrition camp outside Conway in Myrtle Beach.

The retired running back from Duncan signed with the Gamecocks in 2010 and sparked the program’s turnaround. Lattimore was the 2010 national freshman of the year and led South Carolina to the SEC Eastern division title that year. He was beloved by the fan base and set school records.

Two college knee injuries cut his professional career short. He now works on Will Muschamp’s staff as USC’s director of player development.