Future Gamecock Luke Doty climbs Elite 11 rankings after Day 2

South Carolina QB commit Luke Doty continues to catch eyes and impress observers at the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback camp in Texas — after two days, he’s currently ranked as the fourth-best signal caller in attendance, according to ratings released by the camp

In Day 2 rankings released by the Elite 11, Doty checked in at No. 4, reportedly throwing well in a red zone, 7-on-7 drill Sunday. In conjunction with The Opening Finals camp starting this week, Doty will have more 7-on-7 drills to solidify or improve his stock.

Doty, a Myrtle Beach native, is closing in on becoming the program’s second Elite 11 passer in a row, joining Ryan Hilinski. Other Elite 11 passers who ended up Gamecocks were Brandon McIlwain (2015), Stephen Garcia (2006) and Blake Mitchell (2002).





Doty is currently the No. 84 recruit in the 2020 class and the No. 4 dual-threat passer.

The 6-foot-2, 189-pound dual-threat passer has been a four-star since before he committed to USC and quarterbacks coach Dan Werner in the middle of the summer.





Doty spent his sophomore year splitting time between quarterback and wide receiver, but after taking the starting role under center, he led Myrtle Beach to a banner season.

The Seahawks went 12-1, culminating in a state title victory against Greer. Doty was in full command of a dynamic offense, hitting 71.6 percent of his passes for 3,037 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 701 yards and seven scores at 6 yards per carry.