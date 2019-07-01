How to watch Chris Silva, former Gamecocks in the NBA Summer League

Frank Martin breaks down what he likes about newcomers, returnees South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin breaks down what he likes about his 2019-20 Gamecocks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin breaks down what he likes about his 2019-20 Gamecocks.

South Carolina will be represented three different ways during the NBA Summer League.

Former Gamecocks Chris Silva (Miami Heat), Brian Bowen (Indiana Pacers) and Duane Notice (Toronto Raptors) will all be participating in the annual event, which began Monday and ends with a July 15 championship in Las Vegas.

Silva, a rookie coming off back-to-back All-SEC seasons at USC, is signed strictly to a Summer League contract with Miami. Anything beyond — i.e. a two-way deal with the Heat’s G League affiliate — is not guaranteed at this point. But Silva is expected to get a good shot to show his skills.

“The things Chris brings to the table are very important to the Miami Heat,” Carolina coach Frank Martin said during a recent interview on 107.5 The Game. “They felt he’s going to have an opportunity in the Summer League and be a frontline guy on their Summer League team, which is very important.

“(Former Gamecock) PJ Dozier signed with the Lakers (in 2017) and went out (to Las Vegas) didn’t play the first three or four games. You don’t want to go through that. The Heat is counting on Chris to be a frontline guy for their Summer League team.”

Silva will wear No. 73 for the Heat.

Miami Heat Summer League schedule

July 1 — vs. Los Angeles Lakers (9 p.m. NBA TV)

July 2 — vs. Sacramento Kings (11 p.m. NBA TV)

July 3 — vs. Golden State Warriors (3 p.m. NBA TV)

July 5 — vs. China (5:30 p.m. ESPNU)

July 7 — vs. Utah Jazz (8 p.m. NBA TV)

July 9 — vs. Orlando Magic (4 p.m. ESPN2)

July 10 — vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7 p.m. NBA TV)

Bowen, who spent the past year playing for the Sydney (Australia) Kings of the National Basketball League, went undrafted, but signed a two-way deal with the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers Summer League schedule

July 6 — vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7 p.m. NBA TV)

July 8 — vs. Detroit Pistons (5 p.m. ESPN U)

July 9 — vs. Atlanta Hawks (5:30 p.m. NBA TV)

July 11 — vs. Toronto Raptors (6 p.m. NBA TV)

Notice, a key member of USC’s 2017 Final Four run, appeared in 47 games last season — averaging 10 points and 2.8 assists — for the Raptors 905, Toronto’s G League affiliate.

Toronto Raptors Summer League schedule

July 6 — vs. Golden State Warriors (Midnight ESPN)

July 8 — vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7 p.m. ESPNU)

July 9 — vs. New York Knicks (9:30 p.m. NBA TV)

July 11 — vs. Indiana Pacers (6 p.m. NBA TV)