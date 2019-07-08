One picked USC, one chose UNC. Now teammates will recruit each other to flip

Watch: Myles Murphy picks UNC over South Carolina Greensboro Dudley defensive end Myles Murphy makes his college choice July 8, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Greensboro Dudley defensive end Myles Murphy makes his college choice July 8, 2019

Four-star defensive end Myles Murphy announced his verbal commitment to North Carolina on Monday, but that doesn’t mean teammate Mike Wyman is going to stop recruiting him to change his mind.

Wyman, a four-star wide receiver who is committed to South Carolina, said he will still do his best to get Murphy, a teammate of his at Greensboro (North Carolina) Dudley High School, to be a Gamecock.

The same goes for Murphy, who said he will try and get Wyman to go with him to Chapel Hill and play for Mack Brown.

“He tried to get me a lot. That is my man, though. We gonna get him,” Murphy said. “He could be a star at UNC. I’m not saying anything against South Carolina but he could really be a star at UNC. They really love him down there, too.”

Wyman, who was in attendance for Murphy’s announcement Monday at Dudley, admits he will listen to what the Tar Heel commit has to say. His commitment to the Gamecocks remains firm, he said.

“I will listen to him. I won’t knock down any shots,” Wyman said. “I guess we are going to be recruiting each other back and forth and hearing each other’s pitches.”

Despite being strong friends, Wyman said Murphy’s commitment to UNC likely will knock him out of the group chat the Gamecocks commits and targets are a part of.

“Oh, he’s out,” Wyman joked.

Wyman said he had a feeling Murphy was going to commit to the Tar Heels. The Gamecocks did a good job in recruiting Murphy and USC was in the lead for his services at one point. But that changed when he took his official visit to Chapel Hill.

Murphy said that talking to former Tar Heels — including Vonnie Holliday, a Camden High native and former UNC star — on his visit made a strong impression. He also spoke with former Tar Heel and Carolina Panther great Julius Peppers in the process. Peppers was set to be at UNC during Murphy’s visit but couldn’t make it.

“USC, they were leading at a point until I took the official and felt the most love I ever felt,” Murphy said. “It was about relationships. The big difference between those two — I had a good relationship with them, but I didn’t have a great relationship with the coaches at South Carolina. I love coach Tim Cross, the one at UNC, he’s one of the best defensive coaches I’ve ever met. He kept it real with me. That was one of the best parts of it.

“I had a feeling I would be better off at UNC. They had a lot of home-state talent, so I thought, ‘Why not just stay here? ... All the defensive line and history they had. The former players followed up what Coach Brown was saying. They loved him when they played for him and they said he had connections with his players.”