USC won’t add alcohol sales at Williams-Brice in 2019. Here’s why and what’s next

South Carolina will not sell alcohol outside of premium areas for the 2019 football season at Williams-Brice Stadium as it continues to evaluate the SEC’s new alcohol policy, athletics director Ray Tanner said in a radio interview on 107.5 FM on Tuesday.

That is a continuation of South Carolina’s previous setup when the SEC did not allow beer and wine sales in stadiums.

Tanner said this policy decision only extends to the upcoming football season and added that USC continues to consider potential alcohol sales at basketball and baseball games in 2019-2020 and for football games starting as soon as the 2020 season.

“Our staff has been studying the logistics of selling alcoholic beverages at our venues in anticipation of the SEC policy change,” Tanner said in a press release issued by the university. “We continue to examine all of the issues as it relates to game operations and fan experience and will not make any decisions on whether to sell alcoholic beverages in general seating of our venues until our study is complete.”

Williams-Brice Stadium is set to undergo renovations before the 2020 season which will increase the number of premium areas in the stadium where alcohol could be served under the current policy regardless.

Texas A&M is one of the few SEC schools to announce it will sell alcohol at football games this fall, while others have indicated they do not plan to or are taking a “wait and see” approach.

