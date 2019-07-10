Two South Carolina football commits to open seasons on National TV

How Hammond’s Alex Huntley got the nickname ‘Boogie’ Hammond sophomore defensive lineman Alex Huntley explains how he got his nickname. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hammond sophomore defensive lineman Alex Huntley explains how he got his nickname.

South Carolina football commits Marshawn Lloyd and Alex Huntley will have plenty of eyes watching them for the season openers.

Lloyd’s Dematha High School (Maryland) team and Huntley’s Hammond squad will play their opening games on ESPN2 as part of the Geico High School Football Kickoff on Aug. 23-25.

Dematha, ranked No. 24 in preseason will travel to California and take on second-ranked St. John Bosco on Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. on ESPN2. St. John Bosco features Clemson quarterback commit D.J. Uiagalelei.

Lloyd is ranked No. 35 in Class of 2020 by 247Sports. and committed to USC on May 28. He recently competed at The Opening last week.

Hammond will open its season a day later and host Southern Columbia (Pa.) on Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. Southern Columbia features No. 1 ranked receiver and Ohio State commit Julian Fleming.

Huntley is ranked No. 164 in 247Sports Composite and committed to USC on June 8. The Skyahwks also feature Jordan Burch, who is ranked No. 1 in 247Sports Composite Rankings.

GEICO ESPN HIGH SCHOOL KICKOFF SCHEDULE

Aug. 23

Mallard Creek (NC) at Dutch Fork, 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) vs. De. La Salle (Calif.), 9:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Aug. 24

St. Frances (Md.) vs. Miami Central (Fla.), Noon (ESPN)

Deerfield Beach (Fla.) vs. Carol City (Fla.), 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

Dematha (Md.) vs. St. John Bosco (Calif.), 9 p.m. (ESPN2)

Narbonne (Calif.) vs. Buchanan (Calif.), 11 p.m. (ESPNU)

Aug. 25

Southern Columbia (Pa.) at Hammond, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)