Which players were USC coaches watching at Peach Jam? Here’s a new name to remember

Meet Obinna Anochili-Killen, new USC basketball target Obinna Killen is one of the several basketball players South Carolina coaches scouted during the 2019 Peach Jam.

A couple of Midwest-based teams were clashing — and there were two South Carolina assistant coaches in courtside seats.

Obinna Anochili-Killen, a Nigeria native who attends Chapmanville High School in West Virginia, has spent his summer on the AAU circuit with All Ohio Red. He’s a springy 6-foot-8 forward who plays above the rim. On Friday morning at Peach Jam, Anochili-Killen scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead a 79-65 win over Chicago’s Mac Irvin Fire.

Both Chuck Martin and Bruce Shingler watched the performance. It was at least the second time the Gamecocks coaches have seen Anochili-Killen. He was on USC’s campus recently for a a team camp.

“Coach Chuck,” Anochili-Killen said, “he’s been in contact with me on a regular basis.”

Anochili-Killen, rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, holds offers from the likes of VCU, South Florida, Marshall and Penn State.

“I just want a school that has what I want to do, which is engineering, nautical engineering,” Anochili-Killen said. “And they just play my style of basketball, which is energy, run the floor and all the things I do on the court. I want a team that can replicate that.”

Chris Silva, a Gabon native, just wrapped a stellar career at South Carolina in which he fed off energy to score over 1,500 points, grab over 800 rebounds and swat over 180 shots. Anochili-Killen comes from a similar background. His Gamecock education, however, is just starting.

“It’s a nice school,” Anochili-Killen said. “The campus is nice. It’s a nice facility and everything. It’s a good school.”

Anochili-Killen reportedly has a 7-foot-3 wingspan. He scored 12 points, had 12 rebounds and eight blocks in Champmanville’s state title win in March.

More Peach Jam targets

South Carolina is likely to have three openings for its 2020 recruiting class after departures of seniors Maik Kotsar and Micaiah Henry and the likely departure of sophomore A.J. Lawson to the NBA Draft.

At Peach Jam and the nearby Peach Invitational Tournament, USC coaches have focused in on Anochili-Killen, Boston’s Matt Cross and Washington D.C.’s Earl Timberlake, among others.

Frank Martin and his assistants took in at least two games involving the PSA Cardinals (New York) duo of Josh Gray and Richard Springs.

Gray is 6-11 center who averaged 3.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in five Peach Jam games. He has offers from Connecticut, Georgia and LSU, among others. Springs is a 6-9 forward who averaged 12.8 points and 13.4 rebounds in five Peach Jam games. He has offers from Connecticut, Creighton and Illinois, among others.