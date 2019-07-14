She just finished 7th grade. Now hometown standout has offer from Staley, Gamecocks

Recruiting the top class in the country is a team effort for the Gamecocks The University of South Carolina have the top recruiting class in the country with recent signees. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The University of South Carolina have the top recruiting class in the country with recent signees.

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley isn’t afraid to extend an offer to a recruit regardless of age.

Rising eighth-grader Joyce Edwards of Camden picked up an offer from Staley and the Gamecocks over the weekend.

Edwards attends Camden Middle School but was a starter last season as a seventh-grader for the Camden High varsity team, which is coached by former Gamecock standout Natalie Jeffcoat.

The 6-foot-1 forward averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks last season. She scored more than 20 points on three different occasions.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Blessed to receive an offer from @GamecockWBB! Thanks to @dawnstaley and her coaching staff for the opportunity! #Blessed pic.twitter.com/5duhUhiOy2 — Joyce Edwards (@JoyceEdwards24) July 14, 2019

Edwards is part of a talented young group of girls basketball players coming up in the Midlands that includes Cardinal Newman sophomore Ashlyn Watkins and Keenan freshman Milaysia Fulwiley.

Watkins is ranked by ESPN HoopGurlz rankings as the No. 12 prospect for the Class of 2022. Fulwiley is on the HoopGurlz watch list for Class of 2023. Both players were offered by the Gamecocks before their freshman seasons.

Edwards is playing this summer for the SC76ers AAU program. The SC76ers played this week in the Girls Under Armour event in Indianapolis and will finish the summer playing at the LBI Carolina and Girls UAA finals, both in Atlanta.