South Carolina lineman’s Gamecock career is over after medical issue

First look: USC freshman O-lineman Maxwell Iyama South Carolina freshman offensive lineman Maxwell Iyama signed with the Gamecocks out of Murfreesboro, Tenn. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina freshman offensive lineman Maxwell Iyama signed with the Gamecocks out of Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Maxwell Iyama’s South Carolina football career is over.

The redshirt freshman from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has been medically disqualified, a team spokesman confirmed Sunday.

Iyama missed the spring with an undisclosed medical condition.

“It’s one of those things where we leave the medical side to handle their backyard,” offensive line coach Eric Wolford said in the spring.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wolford still attended practices and meetings. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder did not see the field as a freshman.

Iyama has a few options: He could stay at USC and pursue a degree — his education would be covered by the university but his scholarship would not count toward the team’s 85-man limit. He was last listed by USC as a computer information systems major.

If he still wants to play football, he could opt to transfer. One-time Gamecocks defender Tavyn Jackson was medically disqualified last summer and decided to transfer to a junior college.