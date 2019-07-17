Saban remembers 2010 Gamecocks game: ‘We got the lining kicked out of our britches’

Steve Spurrier on USC’s schedule: 6, 7, 8 wins would be ‘heck of a year’ Former South Carolina football coach Steve Spurrier looks ahead to the Gamecocks’ season during 2019 SEC Media Days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina football coach Steve Spurrier looks ahead to the Gamecocks’ season during 2019 SEC Media Days.

Nick Saban hasn’t had too many chances to break out that kind of down-home line.

But nine years later, and a few months before his Alabama football team heads to Columbia to face the South Carolina Gamecocks, he still recalls a good deal from the monumental upset in 2010.

“I remember a lot. We got the lining kicked out of our britches in the game over there.”

Likely the greatest win in South Carolina program history, the 35-21 game ended a 19-game winning streak for the defending national champs, a stat Saban recalled as well. USC went up 21-3, and twice extended the lead after Alabama cut it to seven points.

“They really took advantage, played a great game against us,” Saban said. “Took advantage of a lot of situations, exposed us in a lot of ways.

“That’s always a challenging place to play.”

That day, Stephen Garcia completed 17 of 20 passes and Alshon Jeffery dominated with 127 yards on his seven catches, including a one-handed grab in the late going. Marcus Lattimore ground out 93 yards and a pair of scores, including the clincher with seven minutes to go.

That win set the Gamecocks on a path that ended with the only division title in program history and a spot in the SEC Championship game.

Saban’s squad will be in Williams-Brice on Sept. 14.

The five-time national champion also raved about Gamecocks coach WIll Muschamp, one of his protégés. The pair first met after Saban’s first season at LSU. Muschamp was on staff soon after and defensive coordinator only a few years later.

“I didn’t ever have any doubt WIll would be extremely successful as a coach,” Saban said. “He did as good a job for us and our program in what we asked him to do and the way he did it in every way.”

Saban has been asked earlier about his 16-0 record against former assistants, and he brushed it off, pointing out they took over programs in worse spots.

His next matchup with one of those coaches is that Week 3 trip to the Palmetto State, where the last meeting brought around something big to say the least.

“It’s going to be a difficult week for us and our players are going to need to be ready to go,” Saban said.