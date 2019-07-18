What about Seventh Woods? The potential of this year’s USC squad? Thornwell weighs in

What USC plans for Seventh Woods as his Gamecock career begins South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin discusses the addition of transfer Seventh Woods to the Gamecocks roster. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin discusses the addition of transfer Seventh Woods to the Gamecocks roster.

South Carolina basketball fans weren’t the only ones glad to have Seventh Woods finishing his career as a Gamecock.

Sindarius Thornwell, the 2017 SEC Player of the Year and a key member of the Gamecocks’ Final Four team, was happy to see Woods become a Gamecock. The former Hammond standout announced in June that he would transfer from North Carolina to South Carolina for his senior year.

Woods will have to sit out this season because of NCAA transfer rules but will be ready to go for 2020-21.

“I think it is big. It was a good choice for him to come back home and finish his career back home in front of his family and friends,” Thornwell said Sunday at his Kuntry Classic Pro-Am in his hometown of Lancaster. “At the end of the day, we want to see familiar faces in the house and be able to play in front of our mom and dad and people we grew up with. That is a big part of why I stayed home and big part why he came back.

“I think it is a good move for him, the state and USC.”

Fans have a chance to see Woods and other members of the Gamecocks in the SC Pro-Am event that begins Sunday at Heathwood Hall.

Thornwell has played at the Pro-Am in the past while he was at USC and since he has been in the NBA. He was released by the Los Angeles Clippers this month and is waiting to see what his next option will be.

Thornwell remains invested in the program and was on campus last week working out at USC. He agrees with coach Frank Martin’s optimism about this year’s team. Martin said recently, “Top to bottom, it’s as talented a team as I’ve been a part of.”

The Gamecocks return several players, including sophomore AJ Lawson, who had a big summer playing for the Canadian National Team.

“I think they are going to be good,” Thornwell said. “It reminds when I was a freshman and how we came in and the attitude we had. Once they learn how to grow together playing basketball, they will be really good.

“AJ works hard, he is a good kid and will continue to get better. If he gets better the team will get better.”