Why South Carolina players don’t wear suits to noon games. It starts with tight pants

After breaking down his roster from a performance standpoint, Will Muschamp was asked to scout the Gamecocks’ sense of style at SEC Media Days.

The USC coach, up against a hotel door that temporarily hid T.J. Brunson, Bryan Edwards and Jake Bentley from reporters, didn’t hesitate to revel perhaps his hottest takes of the afternoon.

“I’m a little bit of a Tommy Bahama guy and TJ’s got the nice tie that I like,” Muschamp said on the third floor of the Hyatt Regency. “My wife won’t let me wear that kind of stuff.

“Brian looks good.

“And Jake’s got these high waters ... What is that?”

What is that? It’s part of the reason why the Gamecocks are no longer required to wear suits to noon football games.

Bentley on Wednesday rocked khakis that hugged and stopped at his ankle. It’s a popular style in the Carolina locker room — and has been for a few seasons.

“This is a sad thing,” Muschamp continued, “and this is a true story: If you notice when we play a noon game, we don’t wear suits to the stadium. The whole reason is the way our guys dress. They wear tight pants now. And we have walk-throughs at the hotel before we go to the stadium and it’s an intense walk-through. It’s not a walk-through, it’s a run-through. Our guys can’t do the walk-through because of the pants.

“The seniors came to me two years ago and said we had guys rip their drawers during the walk-through. That’s a true story. So now we allow them wear whatever they wear to the stadium for a noon game because of their pants. And they wear those high-waters.”

The State dig some digging to prove Muschamp correct.

Here’s a video of players entering Williams-Brice Stadium before last year’s 3:30 p.m. game vs. Georgia. They’re wearing suits.

Here’s a video of players entering WBS before last year’s noon game vs. Missouri. They’re in polos and shorts.