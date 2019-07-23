College Sports
Two top Gamecocks commits get bumps in 247 rankings; Doty now a top-75 player
The latest 247 Sports composite football rankings are out, and a couple South Carolina commits made moves up.
Quarterback Luke Doty is up 10 spots to the No. 74 player in the country. Defensive tackle Alex Huntley moved up nine spots to 173.
Four-star tailback MarShawn Lloyd, the team’s top recruit, slipped to No. 40 overall.
A few other shifts for Gamecocks players:
WR Mike Wyman: Down 57 spots to 231
LB Mohamed Kaba: Down one spot to 233
OT Tyshawn Wannamaker: Down five spots to 371
WR Da’Qon Stewart: Down three spots to 457
Gamecocks defensive end target Jordan Burch remains No. 1 in the country, while running back target Tank Bigsby moves up to No. 31 from No. 50.
The composite rankings take into account Rivals and ESPN as well as 247’s own rankings.
Overall, South Carolina’s 2020 class is No. 19 nationally and No. 9 in the SEC. At 14 players with a pair of transfers, it should have nine spots left.
