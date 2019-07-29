Why Tavien Feaster chose South Carolina, and an updated timeline on his arrival

Thomas Brown expects more from Gamecocks backs, explains philosophy South Carolina Gamecocks running backs coach Thomas Brown breaks down what more he wants to see from his players, how coaching at Miami, Wisconsin helped him. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina Gamecocks running backs coach Thomas Brown breaks down what more he wants to see from his players, how coaching at Miami, Wisconsin helped him.

Tavien Feaster will work closely with South Carolina running backs coach Thomas Brown and offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon during his one season in Columbia.

The two coaches have helped produce several talented running backs who have gone on to have successful NFL careers, including Melvin Gordon, Todd Gurley and Nick Chubb.

Feaster, who has one final season to prove that he is an all-around running back capable of producing in the NFL, is hoping to be the next.

“In my opinion, just with Bryan McClendon, Thomas Brown ... they’ve coached elite backs,” Terrance Feaster, Tavien’s father, told The State. “They’re familiar with how to use backs with Tavien’s skill set. Obviously South Carolina needed a little bit of a boost at running back. It’s close to home. He likes it down there.”

Tavien rushed for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries during his time at Clemson, before deciding in April that he was going to transfer. He would have been behind Heisman candidate Travis Etienne for his final season had he decided to play for the Tigers.

Instead, Feaster is staying in South Carolina but will play his final year for the Gamecocks. He made the move official with an Instagram post Monday.

“It’s no stress on us trying to get to Virginia. It’s right down there in Columbia,” Terrance said. “I think it’s going to be a good season. He’s going to help the Gamecocks out a lot.”

Tavien wore No. 28 in high school and during his three seasons at Clemson. He will wear No. 4 for the Gamecocks.

“He wore it in middle school, and I think he just went back to it, back to square one. He just wants to start over. He just wants to switch it up,” Terrance said. “I think he went with 4 because he wore it in junior high school at the start of his career. He just decided to go back with it. It’s a different look, new place.”

Feaster’s former teammates took to social media to offer support for his decision to transfer to Clemson’s rival — South Carolina. Star wide receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, as well as Etienne, commented on Feaster’s Instagram post wishing him well.

“All of those kids down there are great kids. … Tavien formed a brotherhood with them. ... I wouldn’t expect anything less,” Terrance said. “They’re great kids and they understand what’s going on. That’s all that matters.”

Tavien, a grad transfer, is finalize necessary paperwork in time to participate in South Carolina’s first practice on Thursday. The “worst case scenario” would be Monday, Aug. 5 or Tuesday, Aug. 6, according to Terrance.