Watch Deebo Samuel beat one of the top corners of the past decade 1-on-1

Deebo Samuel previews rookie season with 49ers Former South Carolina star was drafted in second round of the NFL draft Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina star was drafted in second round of the NFL draft

Deebo Samuel is out on the field on the west coast, playing his trade for the San Francisco 49ers in his first professional training camp.

This week, he went one-on-one against one of the NFL’s best defenders in the past decade, Richard Sherman. And the former Gamecock did pretty well.

In a video, posted by SBNation’s Rob Lowder, Sherman gave a hard jam off the line, but Samuel fought through. Samuel held him off, caught the ball through traffic and pushed past.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sherman was one of the top defensive players of the 2010s, a four-time All-Pro, three times on the first team. In the Seattle Seahawks’ press-heavy cover-3 scheme, Sherman was part of the Legion of Boom, playing along fromer Will Muschamp star Earl Thomas.

He’s fourth among active players with 32 interceptions.

Samuel is coming into the league off a decorated college career and was taken 36th overall in the NFL Draft. He posted 2,076 yards and posted 28 career touchdowns, with 783 and 882 yards in his junior and senior seasons.

He likely would have gone pro after his redshirt junior season, but following a dynamic start that had some Heisman buzz (six touchdowns, two kick returns, in three games), a leg injury kept him in school for another year.

The 49ers open preseason on Aug. 10 against Dallas.