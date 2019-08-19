College Sports
South Carolina basketball reveals new uniforms, show subtle changes
South Carolina basketball will look slightly different this upcoming season.
The Gamecocks, via social media, have released their new uniforms, showing subtle changes. This officially retires the old threads that Frank Martin’s program wore from 2016-19, including the 2017 Final Four run.
So what’s different from the previous look?
Instead of a V-neck style, it’s more of a tank top — with no patterned trim. The shorts now have a patterned stripe that runs diagonal across the front.
The last uniform change sparked the best season in USC history. There’s already high expectations for the 2019-20 campaign stemming from Martin’s summer claim that his latest roster represents his “most talented team” since arriving at USC eight years ago.
