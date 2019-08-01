When it comes to Tavien Feaster, mum’s the word for Gamecocks

Will Muschamp not ready to talk about Tavien Feaster South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says the team is not ready to talk about any player who is not on the roster. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp says the team is not ready to talk about any player who is not on the roster.

South Carolina football is adding a new and potentially big piece to the roster in Clemson graduate transfer Tavien Feaster.

The Gamecocks just can’t talk about it yet.

“We’re going to do what we’ve got to do to help our football team,” head coach Will Muschamp said Thursday when asked about adding graduate transfers. “Every football decision we make in our organization is about winning.”

Mon Denson, A.J. Turner and Rico Dowdle are all seniors and enter camp as multi-year contributors, but they will have to compete with Feaster for what will likely end up a two-player backfield.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

When questions popped up about how things might change related to that running back competition, they stuck fast to rules set out by their head coach.

“If anyone is not on that roster, that we can’t address those players by NCAA rules,” Muschamp said, reiterating any new player will have to earn his spot. “I’ve also addressed our players as they meet with you as far as that was concerned. So I’d appreciate you respecting that with our players and not putting them in a difficult situation.”

Muschamp did say: “There will be some moving parts whether guys are changing positions or doing what we’ve got to do to be successful as a football team. There may some new faces involved with that.”

Feaster has yet to be cleared to practice, according to a source. The running back is waiting on his grades to be posted and to be officially graduated from Clemson before he can officially join USC. His father told The State earlier this week the worst-case scenario is that he will he cleared early next week to join the team for workouts.

What the players could talk about: competition while playing under first-year running backs coach Thomas Brown.

“We have four seniors in our running back room, four on our roster,” Dowdle said. “Everybody wants to get out there and play. We’re going to run a two-back system. Competing is going to make everyone better.”

In that instance, the fourth back Dowdle referenced could be Caleb Kinlaw, a former Wisconsin and junior college transfer who walked on and is now in his sixth season.

Dowdle is the most seasoned back the team has, a veteran of 19 starts with more than 1,650 career yards. Turner has more than 1,300 career yards to his credit, and has gone from freshman starter to a versatile player who returns kicks, helps on defense and plays every special teams spot.

Both Turner and Denson spoke on the joy they’ll take in the coming running back competition. They just couldn’t mention the former top-30 recruit who averaged 6 yards a carry for the Tigers.

Denson: “It’s exciting, knowing that we have a room full of great backs. It just makes the room as a whole very competitive. I know that going into fall camp this year, it’s gonna be solely just focus on competition each and every day. I know the man behind me is trying to take my spot. And I’m trying to take the man in front of me, I’m trying to take his spot.”

Turner: “I’m always for competition. ... I’m ready for it. ... I prepare if I’m going to be the lead guy, and it if doesn’t go that way, it just doesn’t go that way. Either way, I’m still working. No drop-off.”

Meet the new guys

The start of South Carolina football camp meant Muschamp could talk about the transfers who are already in Columbia: Maryland long snapper Matt Oliveira and William and Mary tight end Nick Muse.

One filled a big need; the other just stood out in front of coaches.

“We watched the tape at William and Mary,” Muschamp said. “Great competitive edge. Came to camp and just had a fabulous workout. His testing was off the charts as far as his numbers were concerned. But his biggest attributes is his competitive edge.

“He likes ball and he was an easy fit for us when he came to camp.”

His plan is to apply for immediate eligibility.

Muschamp said he knew the team needed a player like Oliveira since before the spring. The longtime Terps snapper filled a spot where USC had no players at all just before practice opened in February.

“Matt is a guy that was in Maryland last year. He’s got experience snapping on the big stage on Saturday afternoon and we did not have that on roster so that was a critical, critical get for us. Excited about Matt coming in and he’s gonna be in business school here at the University of South Carolina.”

One face missing

Muschamp announced four-star defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells will not start camp with the team as he sorts out things related to academics. There is no timeline for his arrival.

“It could be two days, it could be 10,” Muschamp said Thursday during USC’s annual on-campus media day.

Team injuries he mentioned included:

▪Defensive tackle Keir Thomas had an ankle procedure and will be limited to start camp.

▪Defensive end Kingsley Enagbare had a scope and should be cleared at some point in the first week.