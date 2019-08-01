Gamecocks still waiting on one freshman; Muschamp updates injuries

Will Muschamp talks 2019 schedule and the Gamecocks’ never-changing goals South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at SEC Media Days, in Hoover, Alabama. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp speaks Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at SEC Media Days, in Hoover, Alabama.

South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp opened his team’s training camp with that word that his team will be short one member of its freshman class.

The coach said four-star defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells will not start camp with the team as he finishes up on the academic side. There is no timeline for his arrival.

“It could be two days,” Muschamp said Thursday during USC’s annual on-campus media day. “It could be 10.”

Muschamp said he and his players would only talk about players on the roster that was passed out to media members. Running back Tavien Feaster is not on that list. The Clemson transfer is expected on campus in the coming days.

Injuries he mentioned included:

▪Defensive tackle Keir Thomas had an ankle procedure and will be limited to start camp.

▪Defensive end Kingsley Enagbare had a scope and should be cleared at some point in the first week.