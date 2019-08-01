What Will Muschamp said about two transfer additions to USC roster

Will Muschamp lays out team concerns as 2019 preseason practice begins South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down his concerns about the Gamecocks ahead of the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp breaks down his concerns about the Gamecocks ahead of the 2019 season.

The start of South Carolina football camp meant Will Muschamp could talk about his new transfers.

No, not the tailback who has not yet joined the roster from Clemson, but another pair of offseason additions.

Long snapper Matt Oliveira made it known he was coming to Columbia in June from Maryland, and soon after William and Mary tight end Nick Muse announced he’d join the roster too, following a strong performance at a camp.

That was something that really stuck out to Muschamp.

“We watched the tape at William and Mary,” Muschamp said. “Great competitive edge. Came to camp and just had a fabulous workout. His testing was off the charts as far as his numbers were concerned. But his biggest attribute is his competitive edge.”

Muse had 453 yards last season in a pass-heavy offense. He’s a tall (6-foot-5) pass catcher who had enough toughness to play linebacker in high school and block in an offense with some downhill schemes.

“He likes ball and he was an easy fit for us when he came to camp,” Muschamp said. “To see him work out, his athleticism, catching the football was a really good fit for us and how we use our tight ends.”

The plan is to apply for Muse to have immediate eligibility, rather than him being forced to sit a year per typical NCAA rules regarding transfers between Division I teams. Muse told SportsTalk radio the argument for the appeal would center around his major, which was not offered at his old school. Muschamp said he doesn’t yet know any details on that front.

One hang-up there is the NCAA announced a plan to tighten transfer restrictions .

USC has a pair of veteran tight ends in Kyle Markway and Kiel Pollard, and almost no experience beyond that.

It’s a lot more experience than the situation Oliveira is stepping into.

The Gamecocks had no long-snappers at the start of spring practice, made do with several walk-ons and have since added an Appalachian State transfer who should have to sit out this year (Max Durschlag), a preferred walk-on (Matt Bailey) and Oliveira.

Muschamp was asked when he knew the team needed immediate, seasoned help at the position.

“We knew it before spring,” Muschamp said.

Oliveira had a long tenure with the Terps, which turned over the coaching staff this offseason.

“Matt is a guy that was in Maryland last year. He’s got experience snapping on the big stage on Saturday afternoon and we did not have that on roster, so that was a critical, critical get for us. Excited about Matt coming in and he’s gonna be in business school here at the University of South Carolina.”